Tracking return of shower and storm chances in Kentucky!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Saturday was very warm and sunny, but humidity and rain looks to move back into south-central Kentucky for the latter half of the weekend!

A day where you need to keep an eye on the sky and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app before you go out on the waters! (WBKO)

For Sunday, a weak cold front will begin to move into the region and allow for shower and storm chances - especially in the afternoon! Ahead of the front, we gain southwesterly winds - which will add more humidity to south-central Kentucky! Aside from the hit-or-miss showers and storms, we’ll have partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the low 90s. When you factor in the humidity, the feels like temps will be in the triple digits for some, so stay cool and hydrated and don’t forget: Beat the heat, check the back seat!

Looking into next week, the heat is on with more humidity! Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday with only stray showers possible Tuesday; both days will have highs in the low 90s. Wednesday and Thursday will have dry, hot air build into the region! High temperatures will soar in the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies with overnight lows muggy in the low-to-mid 70s. Heat dips down a tad going into the end of next week and next weekend with widely scattered shower and storm chances, but temperatures will still be seasonably warm in the extended forecast!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers & storms possible. Hot & humid! High 92. Low 73. Winds SW at 7 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers & storms possible. Hot & humid! High 91. Low 71. Winds NE at 6 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Stray showers & storms possible. High 91. Low 70. Winds E at 5 mph.

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 92

Today’s Low: 65

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High: 105 (1934)

Record Low: 53 (1947)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.69″ (+1.26″)

Yearly Precip: 32.47″ (+2.44″)

Today’s Sunset: 7:59 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:46 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 48 / Small Particulate Matter: 72)

UV Index: High (9)

Pollen Count: Low (3.5 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (6604 Mold Spore Count)

