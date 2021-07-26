Advertisement

$14.7 million technology center to open in Irvine

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
IRVINE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky officials have celebrated the opening of a $14.7 million technology center serving Estill, Powell and surrounding counties in eastern Kentucky.

The center will serve high school and technical college students and provide training for displaced workers seeking new career paths.

Gov. Andy Beshear participated in the recent grand opening, along with state Education Commissioner Jason Glass and Senate President Robert Stivers.

Beshear’s office says the Estill County Area Technology Center will serve around 300 students from Estill, Powell and surrounding counties.

It will house six career and technical programs and will be home to the Estill County Success/Virtual Academy.

