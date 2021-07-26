Cash Express in Bowling Green robbed
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police responded to Cash Express in the 2300 block of Russellville Road, for a robbery Monday afternoon.
The suspect is described as a white male, wearing a gray button up shirt, blue sunglasses, and black hat.
If you have any information about this man , please call the Bowling Green Police Department at (270) 393-4000 or Crime Stoppers at (270) 781-CLUE (2583).
