Community rallies around Burkesville firefighter with terminal cancer

BURKESVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The community of Burkesville is rallying around a first responder who is terminally ill.

Earl Morrison has been with the Burkesville Fire Department for the past 42 years. He has been battling brain cancer since September of 2020.

“His first day was May the first, 1979-- that’s when he actually joined the department. That was long before me,” said Chief Greg Cary, Burkesville Fire Department.

His family tells WBKO News that his cancer has progressed and his time was limited.

“It has been an uphill battle that he has fought with so much humbleness and grace. Recently he was told his tumor has progressed and his time was limited, and they would be stopping treatments at this time. Our main goal is to keep daddy as comfortable as possible and enjoy every second we have left with him,” said Morrison’s daughter, Alicia McIver.

The chief adds that Morrison had a hand in getting the first building for the department as it used to be an old feed mill. They are still in that building today.

“It’s a difficult time for the family and for the department because it’s a brotherhood. He’s one of our brothers and, and the days ahead are going to get tougher,” said Cary. “So, just lifts us all up in prayer, and we’d greatly appreciate it.”

