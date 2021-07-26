Advertisement

Glasgow man flown to UofL Hospital for injuries in single vehicle accident

Accident
Accident(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A man was flown to University of Louisville Hospital for injuries related to an accident on Scottsville Road in Glasgow.

Glasgow Police said they responded to a single vehicle injury accident on July 22, when Benjamin Powers ran off the road in a 2002 Ford Mustang and struck an embankment, overturning multiple times.

Powers was ejected from the vehicle and transported to T.J. Samson Hospital, before being airlifted to UofL Hospital for treatment.

Glasgow Police was assisted by the Barren/Metcalfe EMS and the Glasgow Fire Department.

