Advertisement

Hancock, English give Americans a skeet sweep at Tokyo Games

Amber English, left, and Vincent Hancock, both of the United States, celebrate taking the gold...
Amber English, left, and Vincent Hancock, both of the United States, celebrate taking the gold medal in the women's and men's skeet at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — It’s a skeet sweep for the United States.

Vincent Hancock gave the Americans a sweep in skeet at the Tokyo Olympics by winning his third gold medal about an hour after Amber English won women’s gold.

Hancock is the first skeet shooter to win three golds and set an Olympic record by hitting 59 of 60 targets.

He won in Beijing in 2008 and London in 2012 but had a disappointing finish in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

English hit 56 of 60 shots to win gold in her first Games after she just missed making the U.S. team in two previous Olympics.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alison Hargis
UPDATE: Police make arrest in Cherry Way murder
Stabbing
Bowling Green Police respond to stabbing at Walgreens
“We’ve been in a couple of different places with masks and you know they're not the absolute...
As Delta variant spreads Kentucky doctors encourage masks
Nathen Christian, 16, says he has dreamed of bringing home the national title since 2013.
Bowling Green teen wins National Title at All-American Soap Box Derby World Championship
The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Settlement reached in JCPS bus-dragging trial

Latest News

A Denver Water crew works to replace a lead water service line installed in 1927 with a new...
Senators race to seal infrastructure deal as pressure mounts
Two Yonkers officers raced into action to save a baby trapped under a vehicle that had crashed...
GRAPHIC: Baby trapped under car
Soap Box Derby
Good News: Bowling Green Resident Wins National Soap Box Derby Title
zoom
Kids on the Block Pound the Pavement
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi poses in his office during an interview with The...
Biden, Iraqi PM to announce end of US combat mission in Iraq