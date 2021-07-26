Advertisement

Hot Rods defeat Braves in series finale 8-6

Bowling Green Hot Rods
Bowling Green Hot Rods(BGHR)
By Brett Alper
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (50-22) overcame a four-run deficit in a comeback win to take down the Rome Braves (34-38) 8-6 on Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Jesse Franklin V gave the Braves the lead with a three-run homer in the top of the first, but the Hot Rods responded in the bottom of the second against Rome starter Darius Vines. Erik Ostberg worked a one out walk and Hill Alexander hit a two-run homer over the wall in right-center to bring the Hot Rods within one run, 3-2.

Rome added a run in the top of the fourth on another Franklin homer, increasing the Braves lead to 4-2. In the top of the fifth, they brought in two more runs on a Kevin Josephina double to expand their lead to 6-2, but the Hot Rods came roaring back in the sixth. With Vines still on the mound, Pedro Martinez hit a one out double and Connor Hollis plated him with a base hit to make it 6-3. In the next at-bat, Jordan Qsar launched a two-run homer to make the score 6-5.

Bowling Green kept the offense going in the bottom of the seventh, scoring three runs against Braves reliever Coleman Huntley. With two outs, Michael Gigliotti walked and advanced to third on a Grant Witherspoon double. Martinez stepped up to the plate and crushed a double off the base of the wall in center, scoring both and giving the Hot Rods a 7-6 edge. Hollis made it back-to-back doubles, driving in Martinez and expanding the lead to 8-6. Tanner Dodson entered in the top of the ninth, recording a perfect inning and locking down an 8-6 Hot Rods win.

The win Sunday marks the 50th win of the season for the Hot Rods. They are the 2nd team in all of Minor League Baseball to reach 50. The other being Tampa Bay’s Low-A affiliate Charleston Riverdogs.

The Hot Rods enjoy a league-wide off day on Monday before traveling to Aberdeen to take on the Ironbirds on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alison Hargis
UPDATE: Police make arrest in Cherry Way murder
Stabbing
Bowling Green Police respond to stabbing at Walgreens
Gov. Beshear says he will provide weekly updates on various issues on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Beshear not ruling out more COVID-19 mandates, says most new cases are unvaccinated people
Butler/Reeder Mugshots
BG man, Lexington man arrested and charged with burglary
Only 13% of ICU beds are available in Tennessee
Tennessee doctor says Lambda variant is more contagious than original strain

Latest News

Bowling Green Hot Rods
Hot Rods win their ninth straight game
WKU Football
WKU Football participates in C-USA Media Day
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs UAB Blazers on May 15, 2021 at the WKU Softball Complex in...
Bowling Green native Jessica Bush transfers to WKU
WCS little league champs
Warren County South Little League wins KY State Championship