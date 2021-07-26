Kids on the Block hosts free back-to-school kids run
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A few hundred kids will converge on Kereiakes Park on Saturday, August 14 to kick off the new school year with a race.
Scotty’s Pound the Pavement is for children up to age 14 and features three races, a 1/2K, 2K and 3K. Onsite registration will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. and the race begins at 8:00 a.m.
Each runner will receive a finishers medal and compete for awards.
Entry into the race is free. Register here.
