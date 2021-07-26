Advertisement

Man arrested in Knox Co. after leaving scene of car accident while under the influence, fleeing police

Johnathan Wagers
Johnathan Wagers(Knox County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
GRAY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing several charges after fleeing police in Knox County on Sunday.

According to an arrest citation, Johnathan Glen Wagers was involved in a non-injury accident, but left the scene. After Kentucky State Police found Wagers sitting in his vehicle on Sampson Hill Lane, he put his vehicle in reverse and attempted to flee despite being advised to stop.

The arrest citation says Wagers had to be physically removed from his vehicle.

Police say they detected a strong odor of alcohol on him, and found several open containers of alcohol.

Wagers admitted to law enforcement he hit another car and fled the scene, as well as having several beers and liquor throughout the evening. KSP says he refused a blood test.

Wagers was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, criminal mischief, fleeing police, driving under the influence, possession of open container in a vehicle, menacing and resisting arrest.

