Monday features ‘air you wear’ with isolated soaking showers, storms!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After what was a soupy Sunday with splash and dash variety showers and storms, today will be more of the same, though coverage of the showers and storms won’t be as widespread.

Today will have fair conditions, though isolated showers and storms will develop this midday and afternoon. But Tuesday through Thursday looks dry and hot! (WBKO)

We’re tracking a very weak “cold” front (this frontal boundary has no cold air behind it, but it does have some moisture along and ahead of it with drier air behind it) that will impact Monday’s weather in south-central Kentucky. Along and ahead of the front has very moist conditions... which is contributing to the humidity! This humidity will make things feel hot with heat index values near 100 at times. The moist atmosphere will also trigger a few showers and thunderstorms this midday and afternoon - and any rain shower or storm that develops could produce locally heavy rainfall that could reduce visibility and result in ponding and perhaps localized flooding. The showers and storms will be isolated to widely scattered, which means that many spots will not see a drop of rain - similar to Sunday. If you do run into a soaking shower, remember; if your wipers are on, your headlights should also be on! Our bigger focus is the heat, so if you’ll be doing anything outside, stay hydrated and if you need to, limit your time outside and find some shade! Also don’t forget to check up on your neighbors, friends and family who may be sensitive to the heat (children and elderly especially!) as well as our furry friends and family! Monday will have high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s with light northerly winds and a mix of sun and clouds.

Tuesday through Thursday will have mostly sunny skies along with hot conditions with a strong ridge in the upper atmosphere dominating the region along with high pressure moving through midweek! High temperatures will be in the mid-to-low 90s - so suggestions listed above should still be noted with staying healthy in the heat. Heat index values going into Wednesday and Thursday could also get to the triple digits, so the air-conditioning units will be a helpful tool along with drinking plenty of water! Thursday night through Saturday could see stray showers and storms as a wave of energy moves through the region in addition to humidity rising once again. By Sunday, scattered showers and storms are possible with temperatures back in the upper 80s. Next week will have near-to-slightly above normal temperatures with near normal precipitation to start August in seasonable fashion! Trust the WBKO First Alert Weather team for the latest conditions and forecast by tuning to WBKO ABC/FOX, going online at wbko.com or tracking it all with us on the WBKO First Alert Weather app!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers/storms possible. Humid. High 91. Low 71. Winds N at 6 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot. High 93. Low 70. Winds NE at 7 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot. High 95. Low 72. Winds N at 6 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 104 (1930)

Record Low Today: 52 (1911)

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Sunrise: 5:46 a.m.

Sunset: 7:58 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 7 / Small Particulate Matter: 33)

UV Index: Very High (9 - Sunburn time without sunscreen: 25 minutes)

Pollen Count: Low (1.4 - Weeds, Grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (6626 - Mold Spore Count)

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 94

Yesterday’s Low: 74

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.14″

Monthly Precip: 4.83″ (+1.28″)

Yearly Precip: 32.61″ (+2.46″)

