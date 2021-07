HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a semi truck has overturned closing the Kentucky 218 on ramp to Southbound I-65 at Horse Cave.

They are asking travelers to use Munfordville or Cave City to get on the interstate going south.

The transportation cabinet says that time to clear unknown at this point.

