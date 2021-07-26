Poor People’s Campaign rallies outside Sen. Rand Paul’s office to “save our democracy”

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “End the filibuster” shouted protesters in front of Senator Rand Paul’s Bowling Green office on Monday. Dozens of members from the Poor People’s Campaign, an anti-poverty group that wants the government to pass policies to improve the lives of the poor, gathered outside of Sen. Paul’s office with a list of four demands.

The group is demanding Congress end the filibuster, pass all provisions of the For The People Act, fully restore the 1965 Voting Rights Act, and raise the minimum wage to $15/hour.

The tri-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign says this protest was a part of what they call ‘Moral Mondays’ in an effort to ‘save our democracy.’

”Basically this is part of a full month of what we’re calling Moral Monday’s with the Poor People’s Campaign. They are in an effort to save our democracy. We are going to give the staff a letter that is from the Poor People’s Campaign, actually he has probably already received that in an email. It’s already gone out to all of the senators nationwide and it has also gone to President Biden. But we have a paper copy for him today. I know he is not here, but his staff is here. So we will be giving them a paper copy,’ said Joyce Adkins, Tri-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign.

Similar events by the Poor People’s Campaign were held in 45 other states Monday and in Lexington at Senator Mitch McConnell’s Office.

Four members of the group stayed inside Sen. Paul’s office from about 10:30 until about 2:15 speaking with his staff.

After the protestors left, they said Sen. Paul said “no” to all of their demands.

“We are also hoping to get the word out to the community of what the Poor People’s Campaign is doing right now in hopes of getting more support from the community as well. We’re going to senators that are both Republican and Democrat all across the nation. It doesn’t matter what they have said in the past about any of these issues. We are just going to be encouraging them today to back these issues going forward,” Adkins said.

