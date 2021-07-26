Shopping Local for back to school

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The first day of school is just around the corner for many schools and colleges. Back Down South in Bowling Green is gearing up to welcome customers in to get back to school ready.

“That’s the cool thing about us. We’re not designated toward college or toward high school, we kind of have a mix, which I think makes us pretty great. Makes it stand out a little bit. Back to School is so exciting for us,” said Kristian Robinette, Owner.

Back Down South is also getting ready for recruitment season at WKU.

“We just did our recruitment photoshoot. So our lookbook will be live on Wednesday. That is such a big thing for us because it kind of just ties everybody together. So recruitment is in just a couple of weeks and we have really, really worked hard to bring in all the products for that,” said Robinette.

They not only offer back-to-school looks and supplies for students but for teachers as well.

“We’ve focused a lot on teachers and I think we, you know, go toward the younger crowd, but it is something that we focus heavily on. So for example, this adorable top, right, so cute, would be great to pair back with white pants, teachers can take this into fall with black denim,” said Robinette.

Back Down South is located on the square in downtown Bowling Green.

