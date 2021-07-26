Southbound lanes of I-165 closed due to accident

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The southbound lanes of Interstate 165 are blocked due to an accident involving a semi-truck.

First responders are working the wreck on I-165 near Morgantown Road in Bowling Green.

A WBKO News crew on the scene says air evac has flown out at least one patient.

Police have blocked off travel southbound on I-165 and northbound traffic is slow.

We’ll bring you more information as we get it.

Southbound lanes of I-165 blocked due to accident. pic.twitter.com/Na99t7AVX3 — WBKO Television (@wbkotv) July 26, 2021

