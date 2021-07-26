Advertisement

Southbound lanes of I-165 closed due to accident

The southbound lanes of Interstate 165 are blocked due to an accident involving a semi truck.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The southbound lanes of Interstate 165 are blocked due to an accident involving a semi-truck.

First responders are working the wreck on I-165 near Morgantown Road in Bowling Green.

A WBKO News crew on the scene says air evac has flown out at least one patient.

Police have blocked off travel southbound on I-165 and northbound traffic is slow.

We’ll bring you more information as we get it.

