Southbound lanes of I-165 closed due to accident
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The southbound lanes of Interstate 165 are blocked due to an accident involving a semi-truck.
First responders are working the wreck on I-165 near Morgantown Road in Bowling Green.
A WBKO News crew on the scene says air evac has flown out at least one patient.
Police have blocked off travel southbound on I-165 and northbound traffic is slow.
We’ll bring you more information as we get it.
