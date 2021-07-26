Storm Chances Continue into Monday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the first time in a week, rain returned to South-Central Kentucky in the form of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. Rain is once again possible for some as the new work week begins!

Looking into next week, the heat is on with more humidity! Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday with only stray showers possible Tuesday; both days will have highs in the low 90s. Wednesday and Thursday will have dry, hot air build into the region! High temperatures will soar in the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies with overnight lows muggy in the low-to-mid 70s. Heat dips down a tad going into the end of next week and next weekend with widely scattered shower and storm chances, but temperatures will still be seasonably warm in the extended forecast!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers & storms possible. Hot & humid. High 91. Low 71. Winds NE at 6 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Stray showers & storms possible. High 91. Low 70. Winds E at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. High 95. Low 72. Winds NE at 6 mph.

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 94

Today’s Low: 76

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High: 105 (1934)

Record Low: 51 (1911)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.69″ (+1.14″)

Yearly Precip: 32.47″ (+2.32″)

Today’s Sunset: 7:58 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:46 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 48 / Small Particulate Matter: 72)

UV Index: High (9)

Pollen Count: Low (3.5 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (6604 Mold Spore Count)

