Stuck in the Steam!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday was our third day in a row with temperatures topping out in the low 90s. Only a few places caught a cooling afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Rain chances look slim through mid-week, but the combination of heat and humidity will make for some sweltering conditions outside!

Tuesday through Thursday will have mostly sunny skies along with hot conditions with a strong ridge in the upper atmosphere dominating the region along with high pressure moving through midweek! High temperatures will be in the mid-to-low 90s - so suggestions listed above should still be noted with staying healthy in the heat. Heat index values going into Wednesday and Thursday could also get to the triple digits, so the air-conditioning units will be a helpful tool along with drinking plenty of water! Thursday night through Saturday could see stray showers and storms as a wave of energy moves through the region in addition to humidity rising once again. By Sunday, scattered showers and storms are possible with temperatures back in the upper 80s. Next week will have near-to-slightly above normal temperatures with near normal precipitation to start August in seasonable fashion! Trust the WBKO First Alert Weather team for the latest conditions and forecast by tuning to WBKO ABC/FOX, going online at wbko.com or tracking it all with us on the WBKO First Alert Weather app!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. High 93. Low 70. Winds NE-7.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. High 95. Low 72. Winds N-6.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Continued hot and humid. High 95. Low 74. Winds W-9.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 93

Today’s Low: 72

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High: 104 (1930)

Record Low: 52 (1911)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.83″ (+1.15″)

Yearly Precip: 32.61″ (+2.33″)

Today’s Sunset: 7:58 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:47 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 7 / Small Particulate Matter: 33)

UV Index: High (9)

Pollen Count: Low (1.4 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (6626 Mold Spore Count)

