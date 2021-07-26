Advertisement

Two arrested in Logan Co. for driving a stolen vehicle

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, Jul 23, two Logan County residents were arrested after the Logan County Sheriff’s office learned the vehicle they were driving was stolen.

Deputies say they saw a Black 2015 Nissan Sentra driving on Hopkinsville Road near U.S. 68 By-pass and decided to run a check on the car. That’s whey they found the car had been reported stolen out of Henry Co., Tennessee.

During a traffic stop, deputies say the car had a broken driver’s side rear window, an altered steering wheel and a “cut off” catalytic converter in the back seat.

Both the driver, Taylor Hanks and passenger, Presley Yates claim they did not know the car was stolen and was given to them by a mutual friend.

Hanks and Yates told the deputies that Hanks had cut the catalytic converter out of an older car, but could not say the vehicle was theirs.

The two were arrested and taken to the Logan County Detention Center on numerous charges.

Taylor W. Hanks, 27, of Russellville was charged with:

1) Receiving Stolen Property

2) Driving- DUI Suspended License (3rd Offense)

3) TBUT or Disp. Auto

4) Failure of Non-Owner Operator to maintain required insurance

Presley M. Yates, 25, of Russellville was charged with:

1) Receiving Stolen Property

2) TBUT or Disp. Auto

3) Failure of Non-Owner Operator to maintain required insurance

