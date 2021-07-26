Two members of Kentucky State University’s board resign

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Two members of Kentucky State University’s governing board resigned days before the abrupt departure of the campus president, adding to the upheaval in the highest ranks of the school as it faces an independent investigation into its finances.

Soon after M. Christopher Brown II’s resignation as school president this week, Gov. Andy Beshear called for an independent accounting of KSU’s finances.

He has signed an order empowering the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education to provide guidance and oversight during the review.

