Advertisement

Two members of Kentucky State University’s board resign

Kentucky State University said it will cut approximately $4.6 million from its budget.
Kentucky State University said it will cut approximately $4.6 million from its budget.(Kentucky State University)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Two members of Kentucky State University’s governing board resigned days before the abrupt departure of the campus president, adding to the upheaval in the highest ranks of the school as it faces an independent investigation into its finances.

Soon after M. Christopher Brown II’s resignation as school president this week, Gov. Andy Beshear called for an independent accounting of KSU’s finances.

He has signed an order empowering the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education to provide guidance and oversight during the review.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Alison Hargis
UPDATE: Police make arrest in Cherry Way murder
Stabbing
Bowling Green Police respond to stabbing at Walgreens
“We’ve been in a couple of different places with masks and you know they're not the absolute...
As Delta variant spreads Kentucky doctors encourage masks
Nathen Christian, 16, says he has dreamed of bringing home the national title since 2013.
Bowling Green teen wins National Title at All-American Soap Box Derby World Championship
The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Settlement reached in JCPS bus-dragging trial

Latest News

File image
$14.7 million technology center to open in Irvine
When showers and storms aren't present, it will be sticky with heat index values near 100...
Humid with isolated showers, storms to start the work week!
Cherry Way
UPDATE: Police make arrest in Cherry Way murder
Soap Box Derby
Good News: Bowling Green Resident Wins National Soap Box Derby Title