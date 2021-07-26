United Way’s Day of Caring on Wednesday, some get head start

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - United Way’s Day of Caring is set to take place this week.

The 13th annual event is an effort to give back to non-profits throughout south-central Kentucky.

Some organizations are getting a head start on their Day of Caring activities.

The official Day of Caring takes place this Wednesday, July 28.

