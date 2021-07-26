Advertisement

United Way’s Day of Caring on Wednesday, some get head start

United Way Day of Caring
United Way Day of Caring(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - United Way’s Day of Caring is set to take place this week.

The 13th annual event is an effort to give back to non-profits throughout south-central Kentucky.

Some organizations are getting a head start on their Day of Caring activities.

The official Day of Caring takes place this Wednesday, July 28.

WBKO News will have continuing coverage on the Day of Caring on Wednesday during the 6 p.m. newscast.

