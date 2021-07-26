Advertisement

UPDATE: Man dies from BB gun shots in Cherry Way murder

A man has died from multiple gunshot wounds on Cherry Way.
A man has died from multiple gunshot wounds on Cherry Way.(WBKO)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say Alison Hargis intentionally caused the death of Phillip Stewart when she shot him numerous times with a BB gun from the window of 352 Cherry Way Apartment 5.

Police say the shooting happened on Saturday night at approximately 10:25 p.m.

Stewart was standing in the parking lot when Hargis shot him, according to police. The victim was found unconscious and a person on-scene began life-saving measures until EMS arrived. The victim was transported to The Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Hargis fled the scene after she shot Stewart and was later arrested on Sunday at 352 Cherry Way. Hargis was mirandized and she did not want to make any statements.

Hargis was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail on a $500,000 cash bond. She is charged with Murder.

