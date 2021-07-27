Advertisement

Bobcat caught on camera in Warren Co. subdivision in broad daylight

Bobcat spotted in Warren County
Bobcat spotted in Warren County
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A homeowner’s Ring camera captured a bobcat roaming a Warren County subdivision in broad daylight on Monday.

Viewer Jada Roy sent in the Ring camera that shows a bobcat walking close to her front door in the Magnolia Hills subdivision in Warren County.

Furbearer biologist Laura Palmer with Kentucky Fish & Wildlife confirmed that the wild animal was in fact a bobcat.

Officials say bobcats are active year-round and tend to be most active at dawn and dusk, and that it is not unusual to see them traveling or hunting during the day.

“It is not unusual for bobcats to live close to people, especially if brush piles or thick vegetation are available for cover, and there is abundant prey such as rabbits, squirrels, mice, rats, opossums, raccoons, and birds. Due to their secretive and elusive behaviors, they often go undetected and generally do not cause conflicts with people,” said Fish & Wildlife.

