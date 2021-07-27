Advertisement

Bowling Green Fire Department responds to late night structure fire on Kendale Street

Fire
Fire(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the Bowling Green Fire Department, six units responded to a structure fire on Kendale Street Monday night.

Crews arrived and found a fire in the garage area of the residence.

A full response was initiated. Crews were able to get the fire under control.

The origin of the fire is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

