Bowling Green Fire Department responds to late night structure fire on Kendale Street

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the Bowling Green Fire Department, six units responded to a structure fire on Kendale Street Monday night.

Crews arrived and found a fire in the garage area of the residence.

A full response was initiated. Crews were able to get the fire under control.

The origin of the fire is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

