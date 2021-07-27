Former Purples and Navy starter transfers to WKU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Navy Junior fullback Jamale Carothers will be coming back home to play football after he announced via his Twitter Monday he’s transferring to WKU.

The Bowling Green Purples alum saw success during his time as a Midshipmen. In 2020, Carothers started six of 10 games rushing for 358 yards and two touchdowns, in 2019, he ranked 16th in touchdowns with 14 and running for 734 yards.

Carothers’ performance led him to him being placed on the Doak Walker Watch List, the award given to the nation’s best running back, going into the 2020 season.

The 2016 Kentucky’s Mr. Football and Gatorade Player of the Year and for Kentucky will be coming to the Hill with one year left of eligibility.

