Glasgow man dies after falling off mini bike and being struck by other vehicles

Fatal Accident
Fatal Accident(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow man died Monday night after falling off a Coleman mini bike near the 3800 block of East Hiseville Main Street and then being struck by two vehicles.

According to Kentucky State Police, 26-year-old Allen Johnson swerved to the left causing him to fall from his mini bike. Police said an unknown vehicle traveling behind the mini bike struck Johnson in the roadway but left the scene. A second vehicle, being operated by 60 year-old Terry Walls of Liberty, was unable to stop and also struck Johnson.

Allen Johnson was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Barren County Coroner.

Kentucky State Police Post 3 is currently looking for the unknown vehicle that left the scene of this collision.  If anyone has any information in reference to this incident, please contact KSP Post 3 at (270)782-2010.

