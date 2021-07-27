Post 3 Troopers Honored at Kentucky State Police Ceremony

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Executive Cabinet Secretary J. Michael Brown joined Kentucky State Police (KSP) Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. to recognize 58 KSP troopers and officers for their professionalism and dedication to duty at a ceremony in Lexington. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the award ceremony, originally scheduled to take place in 2020, was postponed. The achievement awards presented at the ceremony were for acts of service that occurred 2019.

KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. praised troopers and officers for placing service above self. “Tonight, we honor troopers and officers who have went above the call,” said Burnett. “From lifesaving rescues to acts of bravery during critical incidents, your efforts have impacted the lives of the citizens you serve.”

Post 3 troopers were included in those honors.

Trooper Jarrod S. Lewis was named Post 3 Trooper of the Year. A 3-year veteran of the Kentucky State Police, he is currently assigned to Post 3 Bowling Green.

Detective Jonathan C. Johnson was named Post 3 Detective of the Year. A 6-year veteran of the Kentucky State Police, he is currently assigned to Post 3 Bowling Green.

Post Commander Tim Adams said he is proud of the commitment and efforts of these Troopers. He added “Their dedication to serve the communities of the commonwealth exemplifies the very best of the Kentucky State Police.”

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.