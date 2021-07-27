Retired commonwealth’s attorney appointed to post in the attorney general’s office

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A former commonwealth’s attorney from southern Kentucky has been appointed to a post in the attorney general’s office.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron chose Eddy F. Montgomery as director of the Office of Special Prosecutions.

Montgomery was commonwealth’s attorney for Pulaski, Lincoln and Rockcastle counties until his retirement this year.

Cameron’s office says Montgomery was previously assistant commonwealth’s attorney in the same circuit.

Montgomery replaces Tim Cocanougher, who Cameron’s office says will continue with the attorney general’s office part-time in order to spend more time with his family.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)