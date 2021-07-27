Summer fun for the Boys and Girls Club

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - kids from the boys and Girls Club got to have some summer fun today and cool down from those blistering temperatures.

The Boys and Girls Club set up a large sprinkler outside their building for the kids to enjoy.

From squirting water guns to splashing through the sprinkler, the kids had a great day in the sun.

”It was actually the perfect day with these temperatures to turn on the sprinkler, BGMU came out. We have a police officer here that’s playing with the kids. It is just one of those great summer rights of passage to get to play in the sprinkler. Although it has come a long way since I was a kid, they have this big apparatus out here. It’s just like the water park,” said Liz Bernard, CEO Boys and Girls Club.

CEO Liz Bernard says a Bowling Green Police Officer was site and took time to play with the kids in the water. She said it is a great way to bridge the gap between police and children.

”I love that the police officer is here, that just really helps bridge the gap and I think that is so important now more than ever. Just to help normalize police officers to our kids and let them understand that they’re just regular people that are our partners. They’re there to help us. Just to see the kids like this is my favorite part. Summer is amazing, you get to do all the fun things. It just really keeps me focused on our mission and continuing to do whatever it takes,” Bernard said.

