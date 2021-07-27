Advertisement

Summer fun for the Boys and Girls Club

Boys and Girls Club
Boys and Girls Club(Allie Hennard)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - kids from the boys and Girls Club got to have some summer fun today and cool down from those blistering temperatures.

The Boys and Girls Club set up a large sprinkler outside their building for the kids to enjoy.

From squirting water guns to splashing through the sprinkler, the kids had a great day in the sun.

”It was actually the perfect day with these temperatures to turn on the sprinkler, BGMU came out. We have a police officer here that’s playing with the kids. It is just one of those great summer rights of passage to get to play in the sprinkler. Although it has come a long way since I was a kid, they have this big apparatus out here. It’s just like the water park,” said Liz Bernard, CEO Boys and Girls Club.

CEO Liz Bernard says a Bowling Green Police Officer was site and took time to play with the kids in the water. She said it is a great way to bridge the gap between police and children.

”I love that the police officer is here, that just really helps bridge the gap and I think that is so important now more than ever. Just to help normalize police officers to our kids and let them understand that they’re just regular people that are our partners. They’re there to help us. Just to see the kids like this is my favorite part. Summer is amazing, you get to do all the fun things. It just really keeps me focused on our mission and continuing to do whatever it takes,” Bernard said.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update on illness that affected birds in Kentucky
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife provides update about bird illness investigation
Bobcat spotted in Warren County
Bobcat caught on camera in Warren Co. subdivision in broad daylight
Warren County Public Schools
Warren County Public Schools releases reopening guidelines
$1,000 Wire Transfer Theft from Walmart on Walton Avenue June 20, 2021
Crime Stoppers: $1,000 Wire Transfer Theft
Hart Co. man arrested for marijuana, meth, firearms Hart Co. man arrested for marijuana, meth,...
Hart Co. man arrested for growing marijuana in garden among other charges

Latest News

T.J. Regional Health vaccine clinic to expand hours.
T.J. Regional Health to expand COVID vaccine clinic days
The Medical Center in Bowling Green.
Med Center Health will require employees to receive COVID-19 vaccine
Fruit of the Loom to expand distribution center, creating 50 full time jobs
United Way Day of Caring 2021