Sweltering hot Tuesday with abundant sunshine!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After what was a soupy Monday with many spots dry while others dealing with strong storms and soaking rains, we enter a dry period for all, but it will still be hot with humidity sticking around, though not as unbearable as it was Sunday and Monday.

You'll need to water your garden through the next 5 days, especially in these hot conditions in south-central Kentucky! (WBKO)

Tuesday through Thursday will have mostly sunny skies along with hot conditions with a strong ridge in the upper atmosphere dominating the region along with high pressure moving through midweek! High temperatures will be in the mid-to-low 90s today, Wednesday and Thursday. This humidity will make things feel hot with heat index values (feels like temps) near 100 at times. If you’ll be doing anything outside, stay hydrated and if you need to, limit your time outside and find some shade! Also don’t forget to check up on your neighbors, friends and family who may be sensitive to the heat (children and elderly especially!) as well as our furry friends and family!

Thursday night through Saturday could see stray showers and storms as a wave of energy moves through the region in addition to humidity rising once again. By Sunday, scattered showers and storms are possible with temperatures back in the upper 80s. Next week will start off with stray shower and storm chances with high temps in the mid-to-upper 80s along with a mix of sun and clouds. The first full week of August will have near-to-slightly above normal temperatures with near normal precipitation to start August in seasonable fashion! Trust the WBKO First Alert Weather team for the latest conditions and forecast by tuning to WBKO ABC/FOX, going online at wbko.com or tracking it all with us on the WBKO First Alert Weather app!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot. High 93. Low 70. Winds NE at 7 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot. High 95. Low 70. Winds N at 6 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot. High 95. Low 74. Winds W at 9 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 108 (1930)

Record Low Today: 51 (1962)

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Sunrise: 5:47 a.m.

Sunset: 7:57 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 18 / Small Particulate Matter: 54)

UV Index: Very High (9 - Sunburn time without sunscreen: 25 minutes)

Pollen Count: Low (3.1 - Weeds, Grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (6885 - Mold Spore Count)

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 93

Yesterday’s Low: 72

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.83″ (+1.15″)

Yearly Precip: 32.61″ (+2.33″)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.