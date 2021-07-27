Advertisement

Texas, Oklahoma submit request to join Southeastern Conference

Texas and Oklahoma submit a formal request to join the Southeastern Conference. (AP...
Texas and Oklahoma submit a formal request to join the Southeastern Conference. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)(Brandon Wade | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Texas and Oklahoma submitted a request Tuesday to join the Southeastern Conference, with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey saying the league would consider it in the “near future.”

A day after the Big 12 schools notified the league that they would not be extending an agreement that binds conference members to 2025, the schools publicly stated for the first time they want to join the powerhouse SEC.

Oklahoma and Texas sent a joint letter to Sankey with requesting “invitations for membership to the Southeastern Conference starting on July 1, 2025.”

Without Texas and Oklahoma, the Big 12 is in danger of falling apart. Even if it were to stay together by adding other schools, the value of the league would likely be severely diminished when it goes looking for its next television contract.

