Advertisement

Texas shooter dies after party-goers throw bricks at him

Authorities say a guest at a backyard party in Texas became disgruntled and left, returning...
Authorities say a guest at a backyard party in Texas became disgruntled and left, returning with a gun. He opened fire after getting into a yelling match then other party-goers chased him, throwing landscaping bricks.(Source: KTVT via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Texas authorities say a man who opened fire at a backyard party in Fort Worth, killing one and injuring three, died after being chased by fellow party-goers who threw landscaping bricks at him.

Fort Worth police said the shooter, who was struck multiple times with at least one brick early Monday, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Police said that after the shooter shot and injured one person in the backyard, other party-goers gave chase. One person was fatally shot during the chase and two others were injured.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alison Hargis
UPDATE: Police make arrest in Cherry Way murder
The southbound lanes of Interstate 165 are blocked due to an accident involving a semi truck.
Update: One man pronounced dead after crash on I-65 in Bowling Green
A man has died from multiple gunshot wounds on Cherry Way.
UPDATE: Man dies from BB gun shots in Cherry Way murder
The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Settlement reached in JCPS bus-dragging trial
Stabbing
Bowling Green Police respond to stabbing at Walgreens

Latest News

A Kern County sheriff's deputy was killed in a standoff in Wasco, California, on Sunday...
5 die, including deputy, in shooting at California home
KSP Post 3 Award Winners (from left to right) Trooper Jarrod S. Lewis and Detective Jonathan C....
Post 3 Troopers Honored at Kentucky State Police Ceremony
According to Cal Fire, the Dixie Fire continues to burn actively and is spreading quickly.
Winds stoke California’s largest fire as blazes scorch West
UPDATE @ 10: Franklin Man Dies in Fatal Crash on I-165
UPDATE @ 10: Franklin Man Dies in Fatal Crash on I-165