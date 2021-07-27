Three Kentucky facilities to receive federal funding to preserve African American history

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Officials say three projects in Kentucky are receiving $150,000 in federal funding to help preserve African American history.

State officials say the funding will help projects at Cherokee State Park in Hardin, the Hotel Metropolitan in Paducah and the Palmer Pharmacy Building in Lexington. Each project will receive $50,000 to continue preservation efforts.

Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement the grants will help preserve historic resources that tell the stories of African Americans in Kentucky.

Funding for the projects is part of an ongoing effort by state tourism officials to attract new, diverse travel markets.

