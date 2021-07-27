Advertisement

Toby Keith concert coming to Bowling Green Ballpark

Toby Keith performs at the 60th Annual BMI Country Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2012, in...
Toby Keith performs at the 60th Annual BMI Country Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP)(Wade Payne | Wade Payne/Invision/AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Toby Keith and the “Country Comes to Town Tour” is coming to Bowling Green Ballpark October 2.

The announcement was made Tuesday morning.

“It’s going to be an awesome night. We’re tremendously excited. A lot of work and effort has gone in and it’s just getting started. But to bring somebody like Toby Keith and his tour, “Country Comes to Town Tour” to Bowling Green Ballpark, is truly something special and we’re looking forward to it,” said Eric Leach, General Manager of the Bowling Green Hot Rods.

Pre-sale for Hot Rods season ticket holders and partners will begin on Tuesday, July 27 at 1 p.m. through Friday morning, prior to general public availability. All season ticket holders and partners will receive an email with instructions on how to purchase tickets during the pre-sale period.

Keith came on the scene in the early 1990s with his first big hit “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.” He has toured the world and has 32 number one hits and more than 15 billion streams.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 9 a.m. at bghotrods.com, calling 270-901-2121 or visiting the box office at Bowling Green Ballpark. Ticket prices range from $42 to $99 with additional taxes and service fees.

