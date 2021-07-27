Union Co. couple pleads guilty to charges connected to Capitol riot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Union County Couple accused of being involved in the January 6 Capitol riots has pleaded guilty to federal charges.

[Previous: Union Co. couple released on bond after being arrested in connection to Capitol riot]

Court documents show Lori and Thomas Vinson pleaded guilty to violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Sentencing is set for October 22.

14 News spoke with Lori Vinson in the days after the riot. She told us she was fired from her nursing job at Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville, and she said she was absolutely not sorry for walking in to the Capitol building.

We spoke to her again after she was in FBI custody. She claimed she had not been arrested, which FBI officials confirmed was not true.

Lori and Thomas Vinson (FBI)

