WBKO joins Community Action ahead of United Way’s Day of Caring

Annual Day of Caring
Annual Day of Caring(Allie Hennard)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - United Way’s Day of Caring is set to take place Wednesday, but some organizations are getting a head start on their Day of Caring activities.

WBKO joined the Community Action of Southern Kentucky to help with their landscaping.

“WBKO crew has been doing this for a number of years. It is something that we feel like that we need to give back to our community. So it is something that we don’t mind to come out here and shed a little sweat for and do the volunteer work. Especially here at Community Action. I just came off of the board of Community Action, so it does hold a special place for me. So, making it look pretty when you walk in the door will be nice,” said Deborah Claypool, Office Manager at WBKO.

The 13th annual event is an effort to give back to non-profits throughout south-central Kentucky.

RELATED: United Way’s 13th annual Day of Caring to take place July 28

Heath Ray of Community Action said they normal participate in the annual Day of Caring by going out to help other non-profits in the community, but this year they are thankful to benefit from the event with help from WBKO.

“We really love United Way’s Day of Caring because it gives us an opportunity to get out, but this year we are benefitting. We’ve invited WBKO to be here with us today to come out and do some things that we just really unfortunately haven’t had the opportunity to do ourselves,” said Heath Ray of Community Action of Southern Kentucky.

Volunteers from WBKO and Community Action helped pull weeds, pour mulch, trim bushes, and clean up the perimeter of the building.

The official Day of Caring takes place this Wednesday, July 28.

RELATED: Family Enrichment Center’s daycare to benefit from United Way’s Day of Caring

WBKO News will have continuing coverage on the Day of Caring on Wednesday during the 6 p.m. newscast.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

