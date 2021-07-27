WCPS refreshes Born Learning Trail for Day of Caring activity

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - United Way’s Day of Caring is set to take place on Wednesday. The 13th annual event is an effort to give back to non-profits throughout south-central Kentucky.

Some groups are getting a head start on their service projects ahead of Wednesday’s event.

Warren County Public Schools continued their partnership with The Foundry this year. The community center provides early childhood education for high-need under-served preschool students.

Members from the school district refreshed the Born Learning Trail.

