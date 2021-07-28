Bowling Green author, WKU professor to speak at the Capitol Arts Center

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green community is home to a large number of literary societies. According to the Warren County Public Library, there are clubs ranging from “Victorian parlor meetings about germ theory, the effects of war, and classic literature to modern living room sessions concerning stem cell research, Appalachian culture, and contemporary authors.”

Jean E. Nehm is the author of Respectfully Submitted: The Remarkable Literary Clubs of Bowling Green Kentucky and will speak at the Capitol Arts Center on July 28 at 10:00 a.m.

She will discuss the history of these literary communities within Bowling Green. The event is free to the public.

