Bowling Green author, WKU professor to speak at the Capitol Arts Center

Nehm will be at the Capitol July 28 at 10AM(Warren County Public Library)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green community is home to a large number of literary societies. According to the Warren County Public Library, there are clubs ranging from “Victorian parlor meetings about germ theory, the effects of war, and classic literature to modern living room sessions concerning stem cell research, Appalachian culture, and contemporary authors.”

Jean E. Nehm is the author of Respectfully Submitted: The Remarkable Literary Clubs of Bowling Green Kentucky and will speak at the Capitol Arts Center on July 28 at 10:00 a.m.

She will discuss the history of these literary communities within Bowling Green. The event is free to the public.

