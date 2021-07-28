Advertisement

CASA to host Winter Pajama Drive for children living in foster care

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of South Central KY, an agency that provides concerned citizen volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children in the family court systems throughout the region, invites the citizens of South Central Kentucky to participate in their upcoming Pajamas for CASA donation drive.

The new initiative will be accepting pajamas, robes, slippers, underwear, socks, and books (bedtime stories) to give to the almost 300 vulnerable children of all ages that CASA is currently or will advocate for in 2021.

The majority of the children are in foster care or out of home care throughout the region.

CASA will also be accepting monetary donations for those who want to give to the project but opt not to shop. Individuals and companies can also sponsor individual children via bunny slippers placed on Christmas trees and housed at regional electric companies in South Central KY.

Starting October 1st, 2021, you can acquire a bunny slipper with a child’s information from one of these 4 locations - BGMU (Bowling Green office), Farmers RECC (Barren Co. and Hart Co. offices), and Warren RECC (Bowling Green office).

Items can be dropped back off at these locations, or they can be brought directly to the CASA of South Central office at 316 East 10th Avenue in Bowling Green by November 17th.

During the 2020-21, CASA of South Central KY’s 101 volunteers advocated for 261 abused, neglected, or dependent children throughout the region. They tracked more than 1,850 advocacy hours throughout the last year. CASA currently has more than 40 children waiting for a volunteer advocate to be a voice on their behalf in the court systems in our region.

To find out more information on the Pajamas for CASA project or volunteering for CASA, please go to: www.CASAofSCK.org/Pajamas, call the CASA office: 270.782.5353, or email to: Director@CASAofSCK.org.

