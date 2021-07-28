Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: $1,000 Wire Transfer Theft

By Gene Birk
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating a theft that took place at Walmart on Walton Avenue June 30, 2021.

Police say an unknown male approached a cashier to complete a wire transfer. The transfer was supposed to be for $2,500.

When the man counted out the money to pay the cashier for the transfer, he did a slight-of-hand to scam the cashier out of $1,000.00.

The man is described as a white male, wearing a black long sleeve shirt, and black shorts.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID.

They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

