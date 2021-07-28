Crime Stoppers: $1,000 Wire Transfer Theft

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating a theft that took place at Walmart on Walton Avenue June 30, 2021.

Police say an unknown male approached a cashier to complete a wire transfer. The transfer was supposed to be for $2,500.

When the man counted out the money to pay the cashier for the transfer, he did a slight-of-hand to scam the cashier out of $1,000.00.

The man is described as a white male, wearing a black long sleeve shirt, and black shorts.

