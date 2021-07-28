Day of Caring: 800 kindergarten readiness backpacks delivered to child care facilities

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Volunteers from Fruit of the Loom participated in United Way’s Day of Caring Wednesday morning.

“A lot of preparation has gone into this day,” said Mel Cressman, Director of Corporate Communications at Fruit of the Loom Inc.

Around 800 backpacks were stuffed and boxed up ahead of this specific Day of Caring event with Fruit of the Loom.

“This is just such a great opportunity to partner with United Way again,” said Cressman.

Ten volunteers with Fruit of the Loom loaded up boxes of kindergarten readiness backpacks in their car and delivered them to local child care facilities.

“This will really help them with their imaginations, with their learning skills. It will help them all the way around,” said Tracy Carter, Director of Creative Children’s Learning Center.

The backpacks were filled with books, puzzles and other educational activities with a goal to get children ready for kindergarten learning.

“I feel like kindergarten is to me, the foundation for their learning skills,” said Carter. “If they don’t get it in kindergarten and first grade, it’s hard to catch them up. So it’s really important for them to get a good start.”

After the backpacks were loaded up, they were handed out to area facilities including the Creative Children’s Learning Center that keeps 75 kids throughout the week, ranging from six weeks old to school-aged children.

“It will mean so much to us and to the kids. The kids are so excited about getting back to school. Hopefully, it will be a good school year this year for them,” said Carter.

As the school year kicks off next week, these kids are already looking and working forward thanks to these packs.

“Hopefully, these kindergarten readiness backpacks will help those parents and caregivers really engage with the child and teach them the skills that they need to hit the ground running when they hit kindergarten.”

A total of 75 Fruit of the Loom staff members volunteered at nine different sites Wednesday for Day of Caring.

