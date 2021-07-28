Day of Caring: Family Enrichment Center gets outside clean up, fresh paint

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - United Way’s Day of Caring is a day when local businesses come together to donate their time for area non-profits and organizations.

From cleaning up debris to landscaping and also painting--volunteers came together to give back in any way they could.

WBKO News spoke with the Family Enrichment Center, which had help from U.S. Bank during this day of caring.

According to the Family Enrichment website, they describe themselves as the following:

“Family Enrichment Center was founded in 1977 in Bowling Green, Kentucky by a small group of concerned citizens who wanted to raise community awareness and prevent child abuse. For four decades we have been working to empower families and prevent child abuse due to the kindness and generous support from South Central Kentucky.”

“So a large part of the Wee Care Nursery is this playground. The staff get the children out here so they can play outdoors, it’s healthy, it’s part of their physical enrichment. And they really deserve a place that they can get outside and enjoy themselves and learn. I mean, there’s different things from the parking lot. We’ve got numbers and letters and different things painted on the parking lot that children can learn from. So it’s just a great outdoor space and it needs to be maintained,” said Regional President for U.S. Bank’s Western Kentucky Region, Craig Browning.

“Inside we are painting a couple of different rooms that are used by the families as they are doing visits or attending training or other opportunities. So we are painting this room and another room so that way we can have a nicer space as families are coming in,” said Christy Taylor with U.S. Bank.

“So a lot of times when you’re focusing on supporting children and families, you want every dollar to go towards supporting those programs that provide those services. So things like playground maintenance, they kind of fall to the wayside. So having U.S. Bank here today is really a blessing and really helps out our agency and help provide those kiddos with a great playground and a great facility,” said Director of Development at the Family Enrichment Center, Katie Dykes.

You can learn more about the Family Enrichment Center by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.