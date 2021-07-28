Advertisement

Day of Caring: Family Enrichment Center gets outside clean up, fresh paint

United Way’s Day of Caring is a day when local businesses come together to donate their time...
United Way’s Day of Caring is a day when local businesses come together to donate their time for area non-profits and organizations.(Family Enrichment Center)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - United Way’s Day of Caring is a day when local businesses come together to donate their time for area non-profits and organizations.

From cleaning up debris to landscaping and also painting--volunteers came together to give back in any way they could.

WBKO News spoke with the Family Enrichment Center, which had help from U.S. Bank during this day of caring.

According to the Family Enrichment website, they describe themselves as the following:

“Family Enrichment Center was founded in 1977 in Bowling Green, Kentucky by a small group of concerned citizens who wanted to raise community awareness and prevent child abuse. For four decades we have been working to empower families and prevent child abuse due to the kindness and generous support from South Central Kentucky.”

“So a large part of the Wee Care Nursery is this playground. The staff get the children out here so they can play outdoors, it’s healthy, it’s part of their physical enrichment. And they really deserve a place that they can get outside and enjoy themselves and learn. I mean, there’s different things from the parking lot. We’ve got numbers and letters and different things painted on the parking lot that children can learn from. So it’s just a great outdoor space and it needs to be maintained,” said Regional President for U.S. Bank’s Western Kentucky Region, Craig Browning.

😍It looks amazing! Thank you U.S. Bank!

Posted by Family Enrichment Center's Wee Care Childcare Center on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

“Inside we are painting a couple of different rooms that are used by the families as they are doing visits or attending training or other opportunities. So we are painting this room and another room so that way we can have a nicer space as families are coming in,” said Christy Taylor with U.S. Bank.

“So a lot of times when you’re focusing on supporting children and families, you want every dollar to go towards supporting those programs that provide those services. So things like playground maintenance, they kind of fall to the wayside. So having U.S. Bank here today is really a blessing and really helps out our agency and help provide those kiddos with a great playground and a great facility,” said Director of Development at the Family Enrichment Center, Katie Dykes.

You can learn more about the Family Enrichment Center by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobcat spotted in Warren County
Bobcat caught on camera in Warren Co. subdivision in broad daylight
The southbound lanes of Interstate 165 are blocked due to an accident involving a semi truck.
Update: One man pronounced dead after crash on I-165 in Bowling Green
Fatal Accident
Glasgow man dies after falling off mini bike and being struck by other vehicles
Toby Keith performs at the 60th Annual BMI Country Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2012, in...
Toby Keith concert coming to Bowling Green Ballpark
A man has died from multiple gunshot wounds on Cherry Way.
UPDATE: Man dies from BB gun shots in Cherry Way murder

Latest News

The Kentucky State Police Post 2 arrested William E. Dulworth, 37, on charges related to child...
Kentucky State Police charge Logan County man with child sexual exploitation offenses
Former WKU Athlete Helping Youth Achieve Goals @ 4
Former WKU Athlete Helping Youth Achieve Goals
Hart Co. man arrested for growing marijuana in garden among other charges
Hart Co. man arrested for growing marijuana in garden among other charges
Fruit of the Loom participates in Day of Caring by delivering Kindergarten Readiness backpacks.
Day of Caring: 800 kindergarten readiness backpacks delivered to child care facilities