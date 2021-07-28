Advertisement

Feds seek money in Nassar’s prison account for restitution

In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens during his sentencing at Eaton County...
In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens during his sentencing at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich.(Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — U.S. prosecutors asked a judge Wednesday to order the Federal Bureau of Prisons to transfer all money in Larry Nassar’s prison account — about $2,000 — to help provide restitution to five victims as part of his 60-year child porn sentence.

They said the former sports doctor, who was convicted in state court of sexually assaulting female gymnasts, has paid only $300 in penalties despite receiving $12,825 since he was incarcerated in a federal prison more than three years ago. Deposits include a total of $2,000 from two federal stimulus checks in January and March.

Nassar, 57, owes roughly $57,000 in restitution and a $5,000 special assessment, according to a motion the attorneys filed with U.S. District Judge Janet Neff in Grand Rapids. They said federal law requires that money Nassar receives in prison be applied to his restitution obligation.

The Washington Post first disclosed the filing, more than a month after reporting that the prisons bureau lets inmates keep unlimited amounts of money in their accounts and effectively shields much of it from collection.

The Associated Press could not immediately determine if Nassar has a lawyer to respond to prosecutors’ request.

Hundreds of girls and women have said Nassar sexually abused them under the guise of medical treatment when he worked for Michigan State University and Indiana-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobcat spotted in Warren County
Bobcat caught on camera in Warren Co. subdivision in broad daylight
The southbound lanes of Interstate 165 are blocked due to an accident involving a semi truck.
Update: One man pronounced dead after crash on I-165 in Bowling Green
Fatal Accident
Glasgow man dies after falling off mini bike and being struck by other vehicles
Toby Keith performs at the 60th Annual BMI Country Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2012, in...
Toby Keith concert coming to Bowling Green Ballpark
A man has died from multiple gunshot wounds on Cherry Way.
UPDATE: Man dies from BB gun shots in Cherry Way murder

Latest News

The Kentucky State Police Post 2 arrested William E. Dulworth, 37, on charges related to child...
Kentucky State Police charge Logan County man with child sexual exploitation offenses
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
Biden to launch vaccine push for millions of federal workers
An ambulance is seen at the site of a plant leak in Laporte, Texas.
Texas chemical plant leak leaves 2 dead, 30 hospitalized
Former WKU Athlete Helping Youth Achieve Goals @ 4
Former WKU Athlete Helping Youth Achieve Goals
Hart Co. man arrested for growing marijuana in garden among other charges
Hart Co. man arrested for growing marijuana in garden among other charges