Forecast on repeat, more sunshine and heat!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday marked Day 4 of our present heat wave! Readings soared into the mid 90s with “feels-like” temps going as high as 100 degrees in Bowling Green Tuesday afternoon. The heat keeps on going into the midweek!

When walking the pets today, watch their paws in the heat and make sure they stay hydrated! (WBKO)

Wednesday and Thursday will have mostly sunny skies along with hot conditions with a strong ridge in the upper atmosphere dominating the region along with high pressure! High temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 90s today and Thursday will see mid 90s with a few spots in the upper 90s! This humidity will make things feel hot with heat index values (feels like temps) near 100 at times. If you’ll be doing anything outside, stay hydrated and if you need to, limit your time outside and find some shade! Also don’t forget to check up on your neighbors, friends and family who may be sensitive to the heat (children and elderly especially!) as well as our furry friends and family! Though we don’t want to see either, know the dangers of this heat with the graphic below to know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

We don't want to see either of these, but the heat we have Wednesday and Thursday could cause either danger - so it is important to stay cool and hydrated! Check on children, elderly and pets! (WBKO)

Thursday night through Saturday could see stray showers and storms as a wave of energy moves through the region in addition to humidity rising once again. By Sunday, scattered showers and storms are possible with temperatures back in the upper 80s. Next week will start off cooler and drier with high temperatures only in the low-to-mid 80s along with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies! Later in the week, temperatures will rebound back to near-normal conditions along with very isolated chances for showers and storms - but much of the period looks relatively dry! Trust the WBKO First Alert Weather team for the latest conditions and forecast by tuning to WBKO ABC/FOX, going online at wbko.com or tracking it all with us on the WBKO First Alert Weather app!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot. High 95. Low 70. Winds N at 6 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Hot. High 97. Low 74. Winds W at 9 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers/storms possible. High 91. Low 67. Winds N at 8 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 113 (1930)

Record Low Today: 54 (2004, 1962, 1911)

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Sunrise: 5:48 a.m.

Sunset: 7:56 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 14 / Small Particulate Matter: 55)

UV Index: Very High (10 - Sunburn time without sunscreen: 20 minutes)

Pollen Count: Moderate (4.0 - Weeds, Grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (6944 - Mold Spore Count)

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 94

Yesterday’s Low: 73

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.83″ (+1.03″)

Yearly Precip: 32.61″ (+2.21″)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.