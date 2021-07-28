Former WKU football player helps local youth athletes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A former WKU athlete is using his talents to help our youth achieve their goals.

Jihad Morris, a former WKU football player is working with kids out of Quantum Flex Training with his organization ‘Blazing Athletics to try to help them improve their skills and prepare them for college.

Morris started Blazing Athletics in 2011. He says sports may have saved his life and he wants to make a positive change in the lives of local athletes.

“The culture that we’re building here is, I mean, it’s simply a culture in which academics is first. So, we love you athletically and we want you to exceed expectations. Academically, if you’re not there then we will refrain from working with you to a certain extent until you are able to tackle those responsibilities only because the most important thing is the academics. The skills that they can get and study and understand that academics is what you put in is what you get out will help change the directory of their life,” Morris said.

Morris held his first Blazing Athletics training session at Quantum Flex on Jan. 31 of this year. He trains local AAU players, athletes from local schools, and those just looking to get into shape.

”Working with the children is something that I’ve been doing to be quite frank since 2011, the start of Blazing athletics, but even prior to. On the times that I would have the opportunity to go back home, I’ve always tried to bring in as many children as I could off the street and into the school. I’m really proud to say that, you know, I had nine records at my high school. I encourage some of those kids to break some of those records. Five of them actually still stand today,” Morris said.

With scholarships being a big incentive for college, Morris wants to help these athletes exceed expectations.

“There is money to be paid for these athletes to participate in collegiate athletics. So, why not help these kids to make sure that there is a sliding scale. Your grades matter, as well as your performance on the field. So, we don’t just push the performance piece. We work more of a cognitive-based, very similar to recreational therapy,” Morris said.

Morris is training athletes from local schools in Bowling Green, surrounding areas, and beyond.

For more information on Quantum Flex Training or Blazing Athletics click https://www.quantumflextraining.com/.

