Heat Advisory for Parts of the Area Thursday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our heat wave marches on! Temps had no problem reaching the 90s for the fifth-straight day in Bowling Green Wednesday. Thursday could be even hotter, with some of the highest heat index values we’ve experienced so far this Summer!

Wednesday and Thursday will have mostly sunny skies along with hot conditions with a strong ridge in the upper atmosphere dominating the region along with high pressure! High temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 90s today and Thursday will see mid 90s with a few spots in the upper 90s! This humidity will make things feel hot with heat index values (feels like temps) near 100 at times. If you’ll be doing anything outside, stay hydrated and if you need to, limit your time outside and find some shade! Also don’t forget to check up on your neighbors, friends and family who may be sensitive to the heat (children and elderly especially!) as well as our furry friends and family! Though we don’t want to see either, know the dangers of this heat with the graphic below to know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Thursday night through Saturday could see stray showers and storms as a wave of energy moves through the region in addition to humidity rising once again. By Sunday, scattered showers and storms are possible with temperatures back in the upper 80s. Next week will start off cooler and drier with high temperatures only in the low-to-mid 80s along with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies! Later in the week, temperatures will rebound back to near-normal conditions along with very isolated chances for showers and storms - but much of the period looks relatively dry! Trust the WBKO First Alert Weather team for the latest conditions and forecast by tuning to WBKO ABC/FOX, going online at wbko.com or tracking it all with us on the WBKO First Alert Weather app!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Continued hot and humid. Heat Advisory in effect. High 95. Low 74. Winds W-9.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated t/shower possible. Not as hot. High 89. Low 67. Winds N-8.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated t/shower possible. Cooler. High 85. Low 67. Winds N-8

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 93

Today’s Low: 69

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High: 113 (1930)

Record Low: 54 (2004)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.83″ (+0.91″)

Yearly Precip: 32.61″ (+2.09″)

Today’s Sunset: 7:56 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:49 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 14 / Small Particulate Matter: 55)

UV Index: High (10)

Pollen Count: Low (4.0 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (6944 Mold Spore Count)

