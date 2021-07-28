Kentucky State Police charge Logan County man with child sexual exploitation offenses

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police arrested a Logan County man on charges related to child sexual abuse material after an investigation.

KSP initiated the investigation after receiving information that 37-year-old William E. Dulworth was using a fake social media account to coerce and threaten juveniles to send him explicit images and videos.

Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized from a home in Russellville and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Dulworth is currently charged with the use of a minor (under 16) in a sex performance, possess/view matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, and prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure a minor.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.