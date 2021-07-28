Advertisement

Kentucky State Police charge Logan County man with child sexual exploitation offenses

The Kentucky State Police Post 2 arrested William E. Dulworth, 37, on charges related to child...
The Kentucky State Police Post 2 arrested William E. Dulworth, 37, on charges related to child sexual abuse material.(Logan County Detention Center)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police arrested a Logan County man on charges related to child sexual abuse material after an investigation.

KSP initiated the investigation after receiving information that 37-year-old William E. Dulworth was using a fake social media account to coerce and threaten juveniles to send him explicit images and videos.

Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized from a home in Russellville and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Dulworth is currently charged with the use of a minor (under 16) in a sex performance, possess/view matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, and prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure a minor.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobcat spotted in Warren County
Bobcat caught on camera in Warren Co. subdivision in broad daylight
The southbound lanes of Interstate 165 are blocked due to an accident involving a semi truck.
Update: One man pronounced dead after crash on I-165 in Bowling Green
Fatal Accident
Glasgow man dies after falling off mini bike and being struck by other vehicles
Toby Keith performs at the 60th Annual BMI Country Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2012, in...
Toby Keith concert coming to Bowling Green Ballpark
A man has died from multiple gunshot wounds on Cherry Way.
UPDATE: Man dies from BB gun shots in Cherry Way murder

Latest News

$1,000 Wire Transfer Theft from Walmart on Walton Avenue June 20, 2021
Crime Stoppers: $1,000 Wire Transfer Theft
Former WKU athlete trains youth
Former WKU football player helps local youth athletes
Day of Caring United Way
Logan Aluminum holds fishing tournament for Active Day members
SCK LAUNCH: Keeping Young graduates in the Workforce in SOKY @ 4
SCK LAUNCH: Keeping Young graduates in the Workforce in SOKY @ 4