Kim Geoghegan appointed as Warren County District Court Judge

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear has appointed Warren County First Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Kim Geoghegan to Warren County District Court Judge.

Geoghegan has been First Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney since 1996 after getting her degree from the Louis D. Brandeis School of Law at the University of Louisville.

Warren Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron said Kim will be a phenomenal district court judge as her career of public service makes her the perfect choice to take on this new challenge.

Geoghegan succeeds Former District Attorney Sam Potter after he recently announced his retirement.

