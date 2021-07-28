Advertisement

Ky. officials issue mask policy for government buildings

The Kentucky State Capitol (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials from the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet have announced mask new policies for government buildings.

They say employees, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear a face covering inside Executive Branch buildings/offices and in state vehicles, where another employee is present. The policy is effective July 29.

Officials say employees who can safely practice social distancing in their office or work location may remove their face covering.

This policy also applies to visitors.

Officials say employees who do not comply with the policy may be removed from government buildings/offices, and visitors who don’t comply will not be allowed to enter.

