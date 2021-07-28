Advertisement

Logan Aluminum holds fishing tournament for Active Day members

Day of Caring United Way
Day of Caring United Way(Allie Hennard)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In partnership with Auburn Banking, Logan Aluminum hosted a fishing tournament for members of Active Day, a center which provides adult day care and home care assistance for seniors and disabled adults.

“For United Way to be able to give back to the community is just an awesome thing. It helps in so many ways with the special needs population. It really helps them a whole lot during this time. They look so forward to it, they’ll start talking tomorrow about next year,” said Jackie Stewart, Active Day Center Director.

Logan Aluminum provided food, water, and free Kona Ice all day during the event to the participants.

“Logan has been here for almost 40 years, we have employees from all the surrounding counties. The plant has been blessed, we’ve grown, we’ve been well supported in the community and it is just a way the plant can give back to the community that we live and work in,” said Paul Bank, Logan Aluminum Plant Manager.

Contestants were all awarded medals and those with the biggest, smallest, and ugliest fish were given trophies.

“I think they had a blast. I love watching them catch the fish, especially when they get a big one or even the small ones because they get an award for the small ones and I think that is the best. That makes it all worth it, getting out of what they do on a daily routine and they get to come out here and everybody cheers them on so that’s really fun,” said Erin Allen, Logan Aluminum Administrative Assistant.

Allen played a key role in making the fishing tournament happen. She said it took over a month to plan the event.

This day gives these adults a chance to interact with their peers in a fun setting and meet new people.

