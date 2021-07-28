Advertisement

Man convicted of killing officer, then attacks bailiff

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas man elbowed a bailiff attempting to handcuff him after the defendant was convicted of killing a San Antonio police detective.

Jurors deliberated 25 minutes Monday before convicting Otis McKane of capital murder in the November 2016 fatal shooting of Detective Benjamin Marconi.

McKane then elbowed a bailiff trying to handcuff him before several officers pushed him into an adjacent room.

Authorities say Marconi was fatally shot as he sat in his patrol car during a traffic stop not involving McKane.

The trial’s punishment phase began Tuesday afternoon with the struck bailiff’s testimony.

Prosecutors seek the death penalty.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The southbound lanes of Interstate 165 are blocked due to an accident involving a semi truck.
Update: One man pronounced dead after crash on I-165 in Bowling Green
Bobcat spotted in Warren County
Bobcat caught on camera in Warren Co. subdivision in broad daylight
Fatal Accident
Glasgow man dies after falling off mini bike and being struck by other vehicles
Toby Keith performs at the 60th Annual BMI Country Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2012, in...
Toby Keith concert coming to Bowling Green Ballpark
A man has died from multiple gunshot wounds on Cherry Way.
UPDATE: Man dies from BB gun shots in Cherry Way murder

Latest News

Cooler weather and even some rain helped in the battle against some of the largest blazes but...
California, Nevada governors tour site of massive wildfire
FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
Senate GOP ready to move forward on $1T infrastructure bill
Update on illness that affected birds in Kentucky
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife provides update about bird illness investigation
A sign reminds people that masks and social distancing is required at the Holland America...
Governments, businesses race to reimpose mask mandates
Huntington Beach restaurant gets backlash for requiring customers to prove they are not...
California restaurant requires proof of being unvaccinated