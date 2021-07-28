Advertisement

New traffic markers in place to help flow of traffic near Dairy Queen in Scottsville

Scottsville PD alerted to issues of vehicles getting into the Dairy Queen drive though and still allowing traffic out of Willow Springs Apartments.(Scottsville Police Department)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Scottsville Police Department has issued a reminder to drivers concerning traffic flow in their community. They said there are currently issues with vehicles getting in and out of the Dairy Queen drive-thru, and still allowing traffic out of Willow Springs Apartments.

Police have installed traffic barriers on West Holt Drive which is designed to keep the drive-thru traffic in the westbound lane until they make a left turn into Dairy Queen.

Scottsville Police are asking drivers to please use caution during this change when heading near or into the apartments or business.

