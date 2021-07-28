New traffic markers in place to help flow of traffic near Dairy Queen in Scottsville

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Scottsville Police Department has issued a reminder to drivers concerning traffic flow in their community. They said there are currently issues with vehicles getting in and out of the Dairy Queen drive-thru, and still allowing traffic out of Willow Springs Apartments.

Police have installed traffic barriers on West Holt Drive which is designed to keep the drive-thru traffic in the westbound lane until they make a left turn into Dairy Queen.

Scottsville Police are asking drivers to please use caution during this change when heading near or into the apartments or business.

